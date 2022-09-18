The Dreadful Office Episode That Had Many Of The Actors Gagging

When the Office Ladies podcast covered the third season of the classic Beach Games, actresses and co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey didn’t filter out the worst parts of filming this episode.

In “Beach Games,” Michael Scott (Steve Carell) organizes a series of absurd competitions at Lake Scranton for his employees to decide who will be his replacement at their store. One of them is a hot dog eating contest, and obviously filming it wasn’t easy for anyone.

“I was really lucky, Jenna, because I said, ‘My character is a vegetarian. She’s not going to eat that,” Kinsey Fischer said after 38 minutes of the podcast episode. The other actors weren’t so lucky. Both actresses recalled how their co-stars, including Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker and Ed Helms, really ate the francs and buns and did so with every take. Part of the problem, Kinsey noted, was that the scene was a large group shot. “So these guys had to eat every shot because they never knew when the camera was specifically aimed at them or not.”

By the end, the actors began gagging at the sheer amount of food they had to go through and taking full advantage of the spit buckets provided. Helms’ character Andy Bernard may have won the competition by eating 13 hot dogs, but it’s hard to imagine any of the actors feeling like they won that day.