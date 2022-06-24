The Dragon Ball Couple That Fans Still Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around

In the Dragon Ball Manga Chapter 141 (via Viz), Trunks meets up with Goku and drops some huge bombshells about a doomed future with killer robots. But the most amazing revelation is that he is the son of Bulma and Vegeta. The future actually becomes the present when Vegeta and Bulma get together and have Trunks, but their union still confuses some fans on the “Dragon Ball” Reddit. The first post on this topic brings up a solid point: since Vegeta used to try to murder much of the cast and has too much ego, that should put a damper on any romance, right?

As some fans pointed out in the post, in the aforementioned manga chapter, Trunks gave a brief reason for how the two got together in the first place. Yamcha’s constant cheating ends his relationship with Bulma. And when Bulma sees Vegeta all alone, it just happens. Two characters getting romantically involved because they’re the lowest is a common image in the media, so it makes sense. Still, as one fan noted, we never officially saw the first sparks of their relationship. “…But it would be nice to see a flashback in ‘Super’ on how this relationship started,” u/ERu39 wrote. “A lot of people are rightly curious about it.”