The Dr. Reese Moment In Chicago Med That Has Fans’ Eyebrows Raised

One of the most intense storylines of Season 3 of Chicago Med occurred in the early episodes where Reese buys pepper spray to protect himself. When a patient becomes aggressive towards her and corners her, Reese pepper sprays him and is subsequently suspended from her position.

However, some fans have debated whether Reese really was at fault. “I don’t see what else she could have done other than yell or try to push past him,” u/The_Jeremy_O wrote in the ar/ChicagoMed thread. “He was screaming at the top of his lungs, so it’s not like he heard her trying to calm him down.”

Other commenters argued that Reese could have handled the situation better, but instead broke her oath as a medical practitioner to “do no harm.” “She was dead wrong and obviously reacting the way she did because of a past trauma that should have been resolved before ever stepping in front of a patient,” commented u/Odd_Habit_8972. “There were ways to de-escalate or walk away, but she froze and let her fight or flight take over.”

Reese’s actions present a compelling moral dilemma for the medical field, and DiPillo has hailed the show’s exploration of these issues as one of its greatest attributes. “What I love about this job is that they rightly do a really good job of bringing interesting and dynamic psychiatric stories to the table,” the actress said in an interview with Fansideed.