The Disturbing New Horror Movie That’s Keeping Martin Scorsese Up At Night

For Martin Scorsese, watching Ti West’s new film Pearl — which is a follow-up and prequel to his 2022 film X — was an experience that will stay with the Oscar-winner long after he’s retired has stayed. Scorsese recently described how the horror flick made him feel in a rare review for A24 and /Film.

“Ti West’s films have an energy that is so rare these days, driven by a pure, unadulterated love of cinema,” said Scorsese. “You can feel it in every picture. A precursor to ‘X’, made in a diametrically opposed cinematic register (think Scope color melodramas of the ’50s), ‘Pearl’ makes for a wild, mesmerizing, deeply – and I mean deeply – disturbing 102 minutes. West and his muse and creative partner Mia Goth really know how to play with their audience … before they stab the knife in our chests and start spinning.” According to Scorsese, the entire experience was something that ultimately left him with a multitude of left emotions behind. “I was thrilled, then distraught, then so unsettled that I had trouble falling asleep,” he said. “But I couldn’t stop watching.”

Since ‘Pearl’ hit theaters on September 16, he’s largely managed to win over audiences and critics alike, with many saying the same about him. “‘Pearl’ finds Ti West squeezing fresh blood from the world he created with ‘X’ – and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance,” read the consensus of Rotten Tomatoes critics. The film currently has an 88% tomatometer rating and an 82% audience rating at the time of this release.