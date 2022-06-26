The Disturbing Chris Evans Scene That Still Haunts Our Dreams

While starring as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans made time for the far less family-friendly 2013 film Snowpiercer. South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s first English-language film (Memories of Murder, Okja ‘, ‘Parasite’) and adaptation of the French graphic novel ‘Le Transperceneige’ ‘Snowpiercer’ is set in a distant future where humanity is confined to a globe-trekking train and the lower-class passengers rebel against the train’s elite. With its premise and bong at the top, “Snowpiercer” makes for a gnarly watch. Dealing with themes of classism, leadership and religion, “Snowpiercer” makes no apologies in its wild, violent nature.

The hardest-to-watch scene, however, doesn’t have a single ounce of blood on screen. Rather, it’s a moment where Chris Evans’ character, Curtis Everett, tells Song Kang-ho’s Namgoong Minsoo a chilling tale about some of his earliest memories of the train. 18 years ago, lower-class passengers were left without food and water, resorting to cannibalism to survive. Curtis goes into explicit detail, mentioning how they began eating the weak, how others cut off appendages to offer them, and, probably most painfully of all, how he developed a taste for human flesh so nuanced that he knows that Babies taste the best.

Between Bong’s calm direction, the tense music, and Evans’ harrowing performance, the scene manages to paint an all too painful picture of what Curtis and the others endured. It’s a great example of how less can be more, as the description of the horrifying events is far more chilling than seeing them.