The Devil Wears Prada Cast, Who Are The Devil Wears Prada Cast? Find Out What They Doing Now

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada is based on the novel The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger, directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. Aline Brosh McKenna wrote it. This film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in the lead roles, while starring Adrian Grenier and Simon Baker in the key supporting roles. Once the script was finalized, the director and Fox producers were given the position to play Meryl Streep’s character Miranda. Since then, the crew has loved Meryl Streep because she fits the character so perfectly. Anne Hathaway later joined the cast. Over a hundred actresses were considered for Emily’s role, but Emily Blunt landed via recorded video. Likewise, Stanley Tucci was the last actor in the cast to agree to play his character three days before filming began.

Meryl Streep then and now

Meryl Streep’s role as the head of a fashion magazine that everyone was afraid of but still wanted to work for was played by Meryl Streep. Meryl tried to stay serious while playing Miranda Priestly, and she recently revealed to a magazine that staying in her role in the trailer made her depressed. As of now, Meryl is 72 years old. Since the movie The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl has appeared in many films and appeared on television shows. Some of her works are Adaptation, Mamma Mia!, The Post, It’s Complicated, Little Women, The Iron Lady, Big Little Lies, etc Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, etc. ,

Anne Hathaway then and now

When she played Andy Sachs in 2006, Anne Hathaway had already appeared in several blockbusters such as Princess Diaries, Ella Enchanted and Brokeback Mountain. And she gave us another spectacular style transformation in The Devil Wears Prada. Anne Hathaway is 39 years old and still acts in many films. Some of her work after The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. She has served in Passengers, Bride Wars, Alice in Wonderland, Rio, The Dark Knight Rises, Les Miserables, Rio 2, Interstellar, The Intern, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Colossal , The Last Thing He Want, The Witches and Locked Down. Anne also appeared in television series and shows. Some of them are Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, Family Guy, 83rd Academy Awards, Modern Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Solos, etc.

Emily Blunt then and now

In the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, her character has fiery red hair. Although she had acted in a few films before, The Devil Wears Prada was Emily’s first major American film. Now Emily Olivia Leah Blunt is 39 years old. Emily and still acts in movies and TV shows and series. Some of her works are Irresistible, Wind Chill, The Jane Austen Book Club, The Young Victoria, Wild Target, Gulliver’s Travels, The Muppets, Looper, Into the Woods, A Quiet Place, Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place Part 2, and Jungle Cruise . Her television credits include “Gideon’s Daughter”, “The Simpsons”, “Lip Sync Battle” and “Saturday Night Live”.

Stanley Tucci then and now

His character in the film is a big deal. We all wanted our colleague to be a best friend like his character. Although he sometimes confronts you with some harsh realities, giving you an entire wardrobe of Chanel and Louis Vuitton makes everything better. Stanley Tucci Junior is a 61-year-old man who continues to appear in films and television shows. Some of his appearances are from Julie & Julia, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Hunger Games, A Little Chaos, Transformers Age of Extinction, Spotlight, Final Portrait, Beauty and the Beast, A Private War, Supernova, Worth and Jolt are a few of his works from 2006 to 2021.

Simon Baker then and now

Simon Baker plays Christian Thompson, a young magazine journalist for whom Andy develops feelings. Throughout the film, he also hints that he could help Andy with her career as a journalist, but it doesn’t happen. Simon Lucas Baker is now 52 years old. Simon is best known for starring in the CBS television series The Mentalist and The Guardian. Some of his work in film and television are The Lodger, Not Forgotten, Women in Trouble, The Killer Inside Me, Margin Call, Breath, High Ground, Home and Away , The Guardian, Smith and The Mentalist.

Adrian Grenier then and now

Nate Cooper, Andy’s friend and a chef at a Manhattan restaurant, is played by Adrian Grenier in Devil Wears Prada. He later breaks up with Andy because their job puts a strain on their relationship; accepting a job offer as sous chef at a Boston restaurant is the character sketch of Adrian Grenier in his role in the film; The devil Wears Prada. Adrian Grenier is now 45 years old. After starring in the 2006 film alongside other actors and actresses, Adrian continued acting roles in film, television, stage and more. Some of his works after The Devil Wears Parda are Adventures of Power, Goodbye World, Unity, Entourage, Marauders, Arsenal, Affairs of State, Stage Mother, Vietnam in HD, 90210, Alter Eco, Miles from Tomorrowland and Clickbait. He also worked as a producer, director and writer and made his debut in the music industry.

The devil wears a Prada crew

specifications details director David Frankel writer Aline Brosh McKenna producer Wendy Finerman camera operator Florian Ballhaus editor Markus Livolsi music Theodore Shapiro casting director Ellen Lewis product design Jess Gonchor Artistic Director tom warren set decoration Lydia Mark costume design Patricia Feld

What are the Prada cast of The Devil Wears doing now?

The cast of Devil Wears Prada have worked on their future projects in film and television. Sheryl Streep was last seen in her film Don't Look Up in 2021 and her upcoming project is Extrapolations, a TV series. While Anne Hathaway, like Andy, is currently working on two upcoming films, Armageddon Time and Eileen in films and WeCrashed on TV are her upcoming projects. Emily has appeared in A Quiet Place 2 and Jungle Cruise and her upcoming project is an Oppenheimer film due out in 2023 and her TV series is The English which premiere is yet to be announced. Stanley Tucci is waiting for his film; I want to Dance With Someone, which is due out on December 21, 2022 – and is also awaiting his TV series Citadel, which is in post-production. Simon Baker has been waiting for his 2022 TV series Roar, which has yet to be released. Finally, Adrian Sean Grenier is last seen in 2021 film Far More and 2021 TV series Clickbait.