The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 trailer PV reveals Summer 2022 premiere, additional cast

Sadao mao in The Devil is a part-timer!! Photo credit: Studio 3Hz

The highly anticipated The Devil is a part-time game! The Season 2 release date is finally here, with a trailer PV revealing the July 14, 2022 premiere. The Devil Is a Part-Timer! The second season is simply titled The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! (with two exclamation marks).

The show will air July 14, 2022 on TOKYO MX and BS11, July 15, 2022 on AT-X and July 16, 2022 on MBS. Disney+ will simulcast the anime through its Star Section in Japan.

A key visual and information about the additional cast were also revealed. The newly announced cast includes:

Asuka Nishi, best known as Mimosa in Black Clover, as Rika Suzuki

Yumi Uchiyama, best known for playing Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as Mayumi Kisaki

Azumi Asakura, best known as Shhokuhou in A Certain Scientific Railgun T, as Emeralda

Yuichi Iguchi, best known as Kazunari in Bokura wa Minna Kawai-sou, as Mitsuki Sarue / Sariel

Kikuko Inoue, best known for her role as Lailah in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Takehito Koyasu, best known as Zeke in Attack on Titan, as Gabriel

Yuko Kaida, best known as Tsukuyo in Gintama, as Amane Oguro

Kenichi Ogata, best known for playing Gran Torino in My Hero Academia as Camio

The trailer PV previews the anime’s opening song, WITH, by Minami Kuribayashi. Here’s the trailer released by the production team on Infinite’s YouTube channel:

Cast and staff of The Devil is a part-time employee!!

The returning cast from Season 1 includes:

Ryota Ohsaka as Sadao Mao

Yoko Hikasa as Emi Yusa

Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki

Yuki Ono as Shiro Ashiya

Hiro Shimono as Hanzo Urushihara

Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki

Daisuke Tsukushi, best known as the director of Isekai Cheat Magician, is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz. Masahiro Yokotani, best known for writing Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, is in charge of the scripts, while Yudai Iino is designing the characters.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

The main characters of The Devil is a part-timer!! Photo credit: Studio 3Hz

More about the series

The devil is a part-timer! or Hataraku Maou-sama! Anime is based on the light novel series of the same name by Satoshi Wagahara with illustrations by Oniku. The novels were published by ASCII Media Works in Japan, while Yen Press licensed the series for English publication in North America.

The story has also been adapted into a manga with art by Akio Hiiragi. It will be published in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Daioh magazine. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

The first season of The Devil is a part-timer! had 13 episodes and aired in 2013. You can see the first season on Crunchyroll.

For an in-depth look at the series, you can read this article on our website.

The devil is a part-timer!! special program

A special program featuring the main cast will be broadcast before the anime airs. It will air July 7 on TOKYO MX and BS11, July 8 on AT-X and July 9 on MBS.

To learn more about the series, you can download the official Hataraku Maou-sama! anime website.