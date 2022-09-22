The Despair! Release Date & More!

DanMachi Season 4 Episode 10 could put Bell in the biggest problem. The previous episode itself was a major fallback for adventurers in the dungeon. But Jura took it to the next level and summoned the forbidden monsters from the deep floors. However, it seems that during those five years, Jura and his family have been imprisoning other creatures of the deep ground.

More blood will be spilled in the next episode as the new monster is creepy enough to bother Ryu. She was a great adventurer in her time, and the monster’s level must be very high to scare her. Jura intentionally activated this monster’s rage to reduce the entire dungeon to rubble. These monsters will destroy the upper floors if they manage to find an entrance. Read the article below for more information on the next episode!

DanMachi Season 4 Episode 10: Despair!

DanMachi Season 4 Episode 10 will surely make the team of adventurers despair. The new monster was not shown at the end of the previous episode. But it seems that it is strong enough to defeat the entire team of adventurers together. Even Ryu, who managed to defeat the Lambton, was scared enough to face this monster one on one.

Bell might not flee the scene since he’s not one to give up easily. Also, the party with Chigusa has Aisha in it. So there could be no such problem to fight this monster. But the result of this fight is still unclear, because the level of this monster is far better than others. It is likely that there will be some loss of life in the upcoming episode of the anime.

Short synopsis: Episode 9

The ninth episode of DanMachi Season 4 started with the trail of Ryu Same. Bell located Ryu and Jura before their magical attacks. First, Bell asked if she had murdered the person from Rivira. Then Ryu revealed that she hadn’t killed anyone and that it was all Jura’s doing. Bell also spotted some blazer skirts on his way to look for Jura. So he confirmed that Jura was the bad guy there.

However, Jura then summoned a Lambton using the Tamer’s magic item. It attacked both Bell Cranel and his party. But Aisha has thought it through and developed a strategy. She directed the monster to a field. On the other hand, Bell distracted the monster and Ryu killed it with the Wind Magic’s attacks. However, the story is not over and the problems are just beginning.

The DanMachi Season 4 Episode 10 will be released on September 24, 2022. Every episode of DanMachi anime is a masterpiece full of action, emotions and amazing background music. Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode. It will be available on Bilibili and Crunchyroll official sites. Be sure to visit The Anime Daily again!