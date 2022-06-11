The Deer King movie USA release date in July 2022, English dub movie cast revealed by trailer

Key visual for anime film The Deer King. Photo credit: @shikanoou-movie.jp

Deer King USA release date is July 13, 2022. GKIDS is showing the film first with English subtitles as a fan preview with an introduction by director Masashi Ando. The Deer King English Dub release date is July 14, 2022. Thereafter, the film will have a limited release on July 15, 2022 in select theaters across the United States.

The opening theme song is titled One Reason and was created by singer-songwriter Milet.

An English dub trailer for anime film The Deer King (Shika no O: Yuna to Yakusoku no Tabi) was released on GKIDS official YouTube channel on June 10, 2022. The Deer King is a Japanese medical fantasy novel series written by Nahoko Uesashi. In September 2014, the novel series was published in two volumes by Kadokawa and later relaunched in four volumes in June and July 2017.

In 2015, the novels won the Japan Booksellers’ Award and the fourth Japan Medical Novel Award. The anime adaptation of Production IG’s novel series premiered in Japan on February 4, 2022. In August 2021, he won the Bronze Audience Award at the Fantasia International Film Festival. The film will also be showing in select theaters in the US this July!

English dubbing trailer of the anime film The Deer King.

Between July 2021 and March 2022, a manga adaptation featuring art by Taro Sekiguchi was released online through Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace Up website. The manga has been compiled into two tankobon volumes that tell the entire story.

Those who fight against a cruel fate are bound by a special bond

The story revolves around a soldier named Van, who is the leader of a group of men fighting against a great empire that wants to incorporate their homeland into their kingdom. The soldiers expect to die, but instead of dying, Van is defeated, made a slave and forced to work in the salt mines. One night, a pack of extraterrestrial dogs attacks the salt mine and shortly thereafter, a mysterious disease breaks out.

During the chaos of the animal attack, Van takes the opportunity to escape and encounters a young girl. Van hears a rumor that only immigrants get the disease and gets in trouble. Meanwhile, a medic named Hossal risks his life to find a cure for the mysterious disease. A father and daughter, both survivors of the disease, become the target of doctors desperate for a breakthrough.

Prepare for another whimsical adventure from the Spirited Away director

The Deer King production team includes:

Director (plus Character Designer and Chief Animation Director) – Masashi Ando (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Your name)

Co-Director – Masayuki Miyaji (Xam’d Lost Memories, Fuse: Memoirs of a Huntress)

Screenwriter – Taku Kishimoto (Haikyu!!, ERASED, Fruits Basket)

Music Composer – Harumi Fuuki (Forest of Piano, Miss Hokusai, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna)

The Deer King English dub cast includes:

Ray Chase-Van

Griffin Puatu – Hohsalle

Erica Schroeder – Sae

Luciana VanDetteYuna

Doug Stone—Tohlim

Neil Kaplan – Aquafa King

Frank Todaro—Kenoy

Luis Bermudez—Makokan

Keith Silverstein-Ohfan

Chris Hackney—Yotalu

Doug Erholtz-Utalu

Xander Mobus—Shikan

Larissa Gallagher – Van’s wife

Michael Deaner – Van’s son

Stefan Martello—Tohma

Stever Kramer—Ohma

Edna Larsen – Ohma’s wife

Larissa Gallager-Kiya

Marc Thompson—Yoki

Stephanie Sheh – Yoki’s wife

Michael Deaner – Yoki’s son

Grant George – Hohsalle’s assistant

Stephanie Sheh – Kazan

