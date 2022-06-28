The Death Of Genos Snaps Saitama! Release Date

advertisement

It almost feels like the 166th chapter of the OPM manga was everything the fans were asking for. First, Murata drew the chapter with a happy conclusion to the fight. But then chapter 164 was redrawn and the whole narrative is different now. The fans lost Genos to Garou in the last game. Saitama is affected by this more than anyone else. And so the aftermath of that is released in One Punch Man Chapter 167. Here is everything you need to know about the latest chapter of the famous manga.

In the upcoming storyline, fans will see the true fury of Saitama. This will be one of the few times where real power is seen across the screens. But at the same time, Blast wants everything to be quiet so that no planet is destroyed in the process. His attitude also becomes clear in the outing.

One Punch Man Chapter 167: What Will Happen Next?

The final panels of the last chapter revealed that Garou had killed Genos in the process of fighting Saitama and Blast. While Blast contemplated protecting the other people, Saitama could only look at the last remaining pieces of Genos. In the final panel, the hero had finally vented his anger and was now looking forward to a serious fight with Garou. In the meantime, Blast will continue to evacuate everyone present there.

Now One Punch Man Chapter 167 takes a look at the final round of Garou’s fight with Saitama. Aside from fission attacks, Garou has more up his sleeve. Fans are in for a massive performance as Saitama acts out of sheer anger and sadness at the death of Genos.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of the 166th chapter of One Punch Man was “Squared”. The chapter began with a glimpse into the effect the struggles have on the common people. People die almost after all the forces they have had to face. But then Blast hit the screens. He had come to warn Garou that he did not understand the nature of the power he was being given. Any misjudgment could lead to the annihilation of the entire planet.

Then he mentioned that there was another dimension for the people with powers like his. At first, Garou thought he was summoned to be killed in the dimension. But Blast then started explaining that the dimension was meant for powerful people like him. And if he refused to go, it would be a fight between two beings capable of bending the rules of reality and the cosmos. This led to a fight between Blast and Garou.

But what was shocking was that Blast was able to give Garou an equal fight. The latter thought he had to kill Blast. Also, he shouldn’t care about Tareo since dying is the right thing for him too. The chapter ended with Garou throwing a series of fission attacks at Blast, which he could counter in the same way.

One Punch Man Chapter 167 Release Date

It’s safe to say that this chapter had it all. Everything fans expected in the chapter, Murata brought to the pages. Now One Punch Man Chapter 167 is expected to be released next Thursday 7th July 2022. All chapters of the manga will only be available on the official pages of ONE website and OPM official pages. So, keep in touch with The Anime Daily for all the information about it here.