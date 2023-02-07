The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold

Aside from the afterthought of a Robin twist at the end of The Dark Knight Rises, Batman’s plucky sidekick hasn’t appeared in a theatrical adaptation since 1997’s infamous Batman and Robin. For some, the idea of ​​The Boy Wonder returning to live action may be troubling. After all, his bright red tights and snappy wit aren’t exactly the stuff of Grimdark legends. Of course, simply including a character doesn’t necessarily mean a thing or two for a film, but Robin’s presence in The Brave and the Bold suggests a lighter tone overall.

Robin doesn’t have to be a package deal of terrifying quips or silly shenanigans, but he does fundamentally change the kind of character Batman can be—especially when it’s Damian. The Bale, Affleck, and Pattinson Bmen all play roughly the same archetype. They are brooding crusaders who cut themselves off from society and use the nickname Batman to hide their inner pain. That can still be part of Bruce Wayne’s journey as a father and mentor, but it can’t be the only side he shows.

Damian Wayne is known to be the darkest Robin of them all, so the upcoming movie probably won’t get it to stupid with him. But in a way, a brooding sidekick demands an even lighter Batman to balance things out. One of the reasons why the various 21st Century Justice League cartoons are so popular is that they depict Batman as a serene and inspirational leader. Hopefully we can get that here too.