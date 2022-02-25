The Daughter Wesley Morgan Jordan Morgan Was Shot To Death In A Home Invasion

Jordan Morgan, former lawmaker Wesley Morgan’s daughter, was dead and shot during her bed in Richmond early on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when the perpetrator broke into Wesley Morgan’s house within the 1200-block of Willis Branch Road.

Jordan Morgan’s dad Wesley Morgan and his wife were also injured and are being treated at a hospital.

Police have confirmed that residents of the 1200 block Willis Branch Road were asleep when they heard shots fired in the area.

The incident occurred on Thursday. Kentucky authorities have disclosed the name of the suspect, and

have identified the suspect as an unidentified 23-year-old man from Taylor Mill named Shanon Vincent Gilday.

As per Sgt. Robert Purdy, a spokesman of Kentucky police officers, Shanon Vincent Gilday entered Wesley Morgan’s house on the time of 4:00 am on Tuesday.

Shanon Vincent Gilday entered Jordan Morgan’s bedroom and shot her while she was asleep.

After shooting and killing Jordan Morgan, the suspect was able to enter Wesley Morgan’s home and confronted Morgan and resulted in an exchange of fire.

After the gunfire broke out between the two sides, Shanon Vincent Gilday fled away from the residence.

It is believed that the Kentucky Police officials have also stated that the motive for the murder remains unclear however, they also said that the crime doesn’t appear like a typical burglary.

Jordan Morgan was shot multiple times before dying as of the time of writing.

Shanon Vincent Gilday was named the suspect on Thursday by the Kentucky police department.

The officers are currently searching in search of Shanon Vincent Gilday.

Shanon Vincent Gilday a 23-year-old male, had never been involved in any criminal activity or crimes.

Shanon Vincent Gilday was wanted and accused with murder, attempted murder as well as burglary and assault.

Shanon Vincent Gilday who is currently hiding is believed to be dangerous and may be in possession of weapons.

It is believed that the Kentucky Police Officials has also revealed the identity of Gilday to enable him to be recognized by the general public.

Gilday is thought be 6 feet tall and weighs 167 pounds.

He has blonde hair with blue eyes. Gilday is last seen in in a White 2016 Corolla with the license number 379-VMJ.

Jordan Morgan Bio

The daughter of Wesley Morgan Jordan Morgan was only 32 when she was killed and shot. Jordan Morgan was also a lawyer, and was an assistant press secretary during the previous Govt.

Matt Bevin’s administration. Morgan is graduated from Eastern Kentucky and got her law degree from Northern Kentucky University.

In 2017 Morgan was the subject of media attention after receiving an inappropriate text message from an House Republican The message was about an agreement for sexual harassment.

Jordan Morgan was also the deputy commonwealth’s attorney for Boone as well as Gallatin counties.

Jordan Morgan joined the Reminger Law Office within a week of her death.

Jordan Morgan’s dad Wesley Morgan is a former lawmaker who was also an elected state representative from Richmond as well as Berea at the time of Madison County in the year in the year.

Morgan along with his wife, were wounded during the shooting incident and taken in a hospital.

Both are in hospital and when police inquired Wesley Morgan about the incident He refused to discuss the incident or provide any information regarding the incident.