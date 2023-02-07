The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show

According to Variety, several attendees, who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity, claimed that the showrunners and producers of Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” forced them to endure cruel and unruly conditions after they broke numerous rules and details lied about the show.

“The conditions were absolutely inhuman and had nothing to do with the game,” said a British player Variety identified as Marlene. According to her and others who spoke to Variety, several things about the game’s environment have either changed or not as advertised. When the Red Light, Green Light game started, people were told they couldn’t put on coats and that their legendary “Squid Game” tracksuit tops had to be open at all times. It was reportedly around zero degrees Celsius, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit, on the day of filming (via Variety).

“This isn’t a Bear Grylls survival show,” ranted one contestant, identified as John. “If they’d told us it was going to be that cold, no one would have gone through with it,” he fumed. Marlene added, “It’s not like we signed on for ‘Survivor’ or ‘Naked and Afraid.'”

According to Netflix, it was indeed very cold on set that day, but “the attendees were prepared for it,” the company said in a statement to Variety. In a January 2022 story, contestants told The Sun that the cold conditions caused people to fall left and right. “It was like a war zone,” said one person. And what made things worse was how long they were all forced to play the first “squid game”.