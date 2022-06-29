The Dark Rookie Fan Theory That Changes Everything About Lightyear

A large part of Buzz’s story arc in “Lightyear” is his learning to trust and work with others. This is addressed in the film’s opening scene, in which Buzz and his best friend Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) explore a new planet. As they discuss Buzz’s dislike of beginners, Alisha reveals that unbeknownst to Buzz, she brought along one named Featheringhamstan (Bill Hader). Buzz is not happy about this but reluctantly lets him come along and later even saves him from the clutches of a plant monster.

When it becomes clear that the planet is hostile, Buzz attempts to fly her ship, the Turnip, off the planet, only to have it crash and leave everyone stranded. While this already seems like a pretty lousy situation, Redditor u/DiamondFireYT noticed something even more concerning. “Something that me and my mate didn’t realize until halfway through was … the reason he wants to go to court himself is because that [r]ookie died in the crash from the start (I think)” they commented.

While this theory may sound a bit far-fetched, it makes sense once you let it simmer – we’ll never see or hear from Featheringhamstan again. If that’s the case, it makes even more sense why he’s so reluctant to work with Izzy (Keke Palmer) and her team. He may blame himself for Featheringhamstan’s death and want to prevent someone else from suffering a similar fate. Speaking in an interview with Collider about what he hopes to bring to Buzz, Chris Evans expressed his excitement at being able to explore a human version of the character who faces real-world consequences for his actions. Hopefully we can attribute this to a simple plot hole, but it all adds up.