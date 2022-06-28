The Dark Kramer Theory That Will Change The Way You View Seinfeld

When people think of the four main characters in “Seinfeld,” they generally think of four forever single, unmarried teenagers who are incarcerated and unable to stay in a serious relationship for long. George Costanza (Jason Alexander) sees his one shot at marital bliss end in tragedy, while Jerry Seinfeld’s much shorter engagement to fellow female partner Jeannie Steinman (Janeane Garofalo) ends in the only way such a relationship can end: jaded indifference . Even Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) doesn’t come any closer to marriage than with her perpetually stupid boyfriend, David Puddy (Patrick Warburton). However, a fan theory thrown up on Reddit suggests that somewhere in his murky, dark past, the man known as Kramer may have had a bad marriage — one that seems to have left him a shell of his former self.

The theory begins by pointing out something that’s hard to miss when watching the early episodes of “Seinfeld” — that Kramer has probably changed more than any other character on the show. Although Kramer eventually becomes an almost clownesque cartoon, this user argues that he didn’t always start out that way. “At the beginning of ‘Seinfeld,’ the character Kramer is almost nothing like the one the audience has come to know and love,” opined u/ALifeIsButADream. The Kramer, seen in his earliest incarnation, is a near-locked man who only seems to leave the safety of his apartment to ask Jerry if he “has meat”.

There’s no shortage of theories about the enigmatic K-Man — even prolific series writer Larry Charles told The Daily Beast that Kramer could be a QAnon disciple today. But this one is particularly interesting and seems to be anchored pretty well in the show’s text.