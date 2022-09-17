The Dark History Of Cruella

To help with their animation, Disney animators often brought in actors to serve as reference models for the characters. These models would demonstrate movements and be examples of the characters’ physicality.

Ultimately, for Cruella de Vil, the reference model played a large role in the character on screen, although they were not named in the film. In fact, Cruella’s real-life model was someone you might recognize: character actress Mary Wickes. Wickes was known for playing housekeepers and gossips, appearing in films such as ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Sister Act’ (pictured above).

Wickes was the perfect reference for Cruella. “She had very distinctive traits,” biographer Steve Taravella told EW. “She was tall, lanky, and had exaggerated facial expressions; she was supple and could easily contort her body. She wasn’t afraid to do physical comedy.” According to EW, the Disney animators would perform the pre-recorded voice track for Cruella, and then Wickes would reenact Cruella’s dramatic moves. This gave Cruella many of the signature mannerisms and movements seen in the film.

And while Wickes wasn’t officially credited for the film, Taravella says she wouldn’t have minded, even as a relatively famous actress. “Mary wanted nothing more than to work constantly,” he told EW. “She loved the work … she was a real old-school working actress.”