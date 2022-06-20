The Dangerous Amount Of Sleep The Cast Of Deadliest Catch Actually Get

On the subreddit r/deadliestcatch, u/MiaChambo asked James Gallagher about the longest grind he’s ever been subjected to, and Gallagher had a relatively interesting answer. He replied: “During the cod derby in January, I was awake for almost 40 hours three times in a row in a 15-day season. It was my first time being thrown into the engineer position, so I was constantly trying to fix broken stuff. I don’t think I slept more than 3 hours all season.”

It’s an amazing admission on Gallagher’s behalf – and for those of us with no crab experience, it seems like a pressure cooker of stress. Just think what it must be like to work constantly to keep your boat functional while being pounded by some of the roughest oceans imaginable.

The Sleep Foundation notes that people often need different amounts of sleep at different times in their lives, with newborns needing 14 to 17 hours of sleep a day while adults typically need between seven and nine hours. Sleep deprivation can cause many symptoms, including memory problems, irritability, trouble concentrating, and high blood pressure, according to Healthline. Needless to say, three hours of sleep or staying up 40 hours straight isn’t the best idea, and Gallagher is fortunate to have survived this particular journey relatively unscathed.