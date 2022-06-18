The Cult Classic Superhero Film You Likely Forgot Starred Scrubs’ Donald Faison

Back in 2010, the violent and ambitious superhero film Kick-Ass, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicolas Cage and Chloë Grace Moretz, caused a stir among critics and fans alike. 2013 saw the release of the sequel, Kick-Ass 2, which continued the story of Taylor-Johnson’s Dave Lizewski and Moretz’s Mindy Macready after the death of their father (Cage) in the first film. Some big names were added to the supporting cast and even appeared as various heroes and villains in the film. Jim Carrey had a major role as Colonel Stars and Stripes, the leader of the small superhero group known as Justice Forever. The team consists of several members, including Donald Faisons Dr. Gravity, a physics professor turned masked hero, introducing Kick-Ass to the group inspired by his example.

Although Faison’s character only appears in a few scenes in Kick-Ass 2, he even filmed an additional deleted scene as a character that served as a promotion for joining Justice Forever. Faison also noted in an interview with Fandom Entertainment at San Diego Comic-Con in 2013 that he’d wanted to play a superhero since he was a kid, so Kick-Ass 2 accomplished that for him. Faison said, “I’ve always wanted to do this… ever since I was a kid. Ever since I played ‘Star Wars’ I’ve wanted to be in an action movie and I finally got the chance.” He also revealed that he actually read Mark Millar’s Kick-Ass comics before starring in Kick-Ass 2 ‘ performed and that he was excited to meet him when he stopped by to visit the film’s set.