The Culprit Hanzawa Netflix release date set for Fall 2022

Detective Conan The Culprit Hanzawa Official Poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

The Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa has been confirmed to release on Netflix in October 2022 during the Fall 2022 anime season. The streaming platform Netflix will broadcast this anime exclusively worldwide.

The release timeframe for the upcoming anime was revealed on June 14, 2022 on the official anime website Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa.

Besides the release date, the anime’s official website also revealed other exciting details, such as the upcoming anime’s key staff.

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa release date, main staff and more

TMS/Studio 1 is responsible for producing the show. Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa will have Akitaro Daichi (DD Fist of the North Star) as executive director. Akemi Sasaki, who has worked on many Detective Conan projects including the original anime Cased Close, is the cinematographer. At the time of writing, no cast members had been confirmed.

Life-size Hanzawa-san figure. Photo credit: hanzawasan_file / Twitter

Mayuko Kanba’s ongoing manga Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa debuted in Shogakukan’s Shonen Sunday S in May 2017 and has now delivered six volumes of content. The plot follows the daily exploits of the titular criminal Hanzawa-san. He is a character resembling the silhouettes used to portray unnamed criminals in the main Detective Conan series. Hanzawa moves to the fictional town of Beika to murder a man with whom he has a vendetta.

There is currently no information on the cast details.

More new Detective Conan Netflix spinoffs are in the pipeline

The Culprit Hanzawa isn’t the only spinoff set coming to Netflix anytime soon; Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time will be available in July 2022. Zero’s Tea Time, produced by TMS Entertainment (Lupin the Third Part 6), stars Toru Furuya (Dragon Ball Super) as undercover detective Rei Furuya. Animation was directed by Tomochi Kosaka (Dr. Stone), and narration was written by Yoshiko Nakamura (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle).

The Bride of Halloween, the latest film in the Detective Conan franchise, made its theatrical debut in Japan on April 15th. Yugo Kanno re-arranged the iconic Detective Conan theme song for the film. Yugo Kanno, the composer, emphasized the pressure to change the music, saying, “In order not to disappoint everyone, I have arranged it with the utmost respect for the original. I made adjustments after taking advice from Katsuo Ohno-sensei (the theme’s original composer) and received the OK, which pleased me as if I had received official approval.”

The Detective Conan franchise began in 1994 when Gosho Aoyama started publishing his cased closed manga in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The series has since gone on to become one of the best-selling manga of all time. The plot revolves around a great detective who is turned into a child after being kidnapped by a criminal gang and forced to use an unknown drug.

