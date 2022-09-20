The CSI Star Who Most Closely Resembles Their Character In Real Life According To Eric Szmanda

In an interview at the 2014 Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Eric Szmanda answered a question about the “CSI” cast and who their real-life TV characters are most like. It wasn’t long before Szmanda revealed that the DB Russell fans who met her on the small screen aren’t too far removed from the actor who would bring him to life: The Good Place favorite Ted Danson. “He’s just himself. And he has such a comfortable lightness in every scene. I’m always very impressed with how he treats himself on set, but also how he brings himself to the role,” Szmanda explained, giving Danson plenty of praise for his response.

DB Russell was a relatively latecomer to the “CSI” roster, arriving on the show via the season 12 premiere “73 Seconds.” Still, according to executive producer Don McGill, Ted Danson fit the frame perfectly from the moment he first walked on set. “It was almost as if he had always been here. We were just so lucky,” McGill said in a 2012 interview with The Futon Critic, noting that when Danson and the “CSI” team envisioned the character of Russell, Danson made it to the top of the list of actors who got the role wanted to take over. Considering how popular Russell was quickly becoming, it’s safe to say they were right in bringing Danson on to play him.

As the “CSI” franchise has grown and expanded, the roster of characters has grown exponentially. However, that hasn’t stopped Ted Danson’s DB Russell from remaining a standout after all these years. Time will tell if he gets a chance to return to the role later.