The Criminal Minds Post-It Note Isn’t Just Ambiguous … It’s Blank

Kristen Vangsness admitted this in a recent interview with CinemaBlend. She did this to promote her return to Criminal Minds in his streaming revival Criminal Minds: Evolution. During the course of the conversation, the actor actually offered a definitive response to Penelope Garcia’s infamous Post-It. And it seems she technically didn’t write anything on that famous post-it because the pen she used in the scene didn’t have any ink on it.

“So when we did the original [series]’ Vangsness told CinemaBlend, ‘I would say 90% of the pens [in] Garcia’s office then and to this day is guided by imagination. So they didn’t write.” According to the actress, that actually included the pen she used to write Garcia’s last post-it note, noting, “So I’d write something — it would really make sense — but it would be on every take different. I was thinking whatever I want to feel right now.”

She reportedly did the same with Garcia’s final note, albeit unseen, and boasted, “I know what that thing says.” Still, the actress didn’t reveal exactly what she wrote with her prop pen, preferring viewers to own theirs to have their own version of the Post-It written. “So whenever anyone looks at this,” she said, “I want you to think about what you need. And every time you look at it, what is that post-it supposed to say? And that’s what it says.” And for what it’s worth, that seems like a Garcia-style response.