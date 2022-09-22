The Creepiest Crime Scene From CSI Season 9

In Season 9, Episode 3, “Art Imitates Life,” a jogger discovers a dead body when he asks to use the dead body’s cell phone. Confusing a deceased person with a living person might seem unlikely, but in this case the dead person was positioned near a lamp post to appear like everyone else was spending time in the park.

First on the scene are investigators Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), who pit a few theories against each other before handing the body over to a stunned coroner (David Berman). This crime scene is enough to give anyone goosebumps because hundreds of people may have walked past the victim in broad daylight. Hidden in plain sight, this is Season 9’s spookiest crime scene.

This kind of gruesome creative exploration is nothing new to “CSI” and is part of what makes the series so popular. In an interview with The Futon Critic, CSI Executive Producer Naran Shankar explains why crime shows are so popular: “There are pros and cons to procedural and classic franchises like this. The advantages are that they have no end. The Sad Fact The fact is, there’s no shortage of people trying to find inventive ways to kill each other, so you always have crimes to do. “CSI” has perfected its formula over the years, and while there are things you only notice by rewatching older seasons, the creativity was always there.