The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been approved for children aged 5 to 11, and shot clinics have begun. For many parents, the next issue is whether their children would be compelled to get the injections to attend school.

The vaccine overcame another barrier for the business on Tuesday when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved it for emergency use in children under the age of six. COVID-19 vaccine is available to all schoolchildren. Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for use in persons aged 16 and older, as well as 12- to 15-year-olds in an emergency.

Will it be Required in Schools?

According to experts, vaccination will likely remain voluntary for the majority of K-12 kids until the injections are officially authorized for children by the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the NASHP, seventeen states have established legislation or issued guidelines prohibiting schools or colleges from mandating students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of the laws only apply to vaccinations that have been given emergency approval.

Many institutions demand students get vaccinated against COVID-19, and some even refuse to enroll those who refuse. According to the Center for Reinventing Education, the states of Washington and Oregon, as well as dozens of districts – including 43 big, metropolitan school systems – have compelled teachers and employees to be immunized in some way. Employees can, in most situations, choose regular coronavirus testing as an alternative.

Even before the CDC’s recent clearance, a small but rising number of school districts began demanding vaccination for children – either for certain groups or, in some circumstances, for every child of legal age.

Vaccination is now required for participation in sports and extracurricular activities in a few school districts across a dozen or so states. Hawaii schools, Maryland’s Baltimore County Public Schools, and North Carolina’s Warren County Schools are among them.

In July, the Health Department of Puerto Rico issued an administrative order requiring all eligible students to produce proof of at least one vaccination before returning to school following the summer break.

In October, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that once COVID-19 vaccinations are completely authorized for all children in a “grade span,” they would be added to the list of immunizations necessary to attend school. The mandate will most likely be implemented.

A few California school districts have already made it a mandate, and at least two of them – Los Angeles and San Diego – are facing legal challenges.

Hundreds of millions of kid-size doses, representing a third of the quantity provided to adults, will be distributed, and some locations have already begun immunizing small children. Several school districts have stated that they will assist in the endeavor.

Beginning Monday, each of New York City’s schools will offer vaccine clinics. Chicago, as well as school districts across Colorado, are distributing the vaccination through school-based clinics.

The CDC’s clearance is “a key next step for us to vaccinate as many of our nation’s youngsters as possible – to attempt to assist our primary schools to return to a new normal,” according to Chad Gestson, superintendent of the Phoenix Union High School District in Arizona.

For most of the epidemic, Maricopa County has had exceptionally high transmission rates. Many of Phoenix’s pupils come from multigenerational families, which adds to the danger.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, for example, has decided against advocating that schools require children to receive immunizations.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is difficult to enforce. The vaccinations have been highly politicized, and some Americans are still apprehensive about their safety — especially when used for emergency purposes.