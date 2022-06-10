The Costly Mistake The Boys Fans Think Homelander Made In Season 3 Episode 4

As The Boys Season 4’s Glorious Five Year Plan episode unfolds, Homelander’s power grab plan to take down Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) appears to be working. Then Homelander learns of the conspiracy against him being hatched by Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva). This eventually leads to Supersonic’s death – with the highly incriminating super corpse lying on a roof.

u/SockPenguin posts on the show’s episode subreddit noting a basic forensic issue, writing, “So Homelander killed the newest member of The Seven… and left the body on a random rooftop, still in a very recognizable costume. ‘ Redditor u/FatherlyNeptune suggests an explanation, writing, ‘They would cleanse his body, say he was on a secret mission, and months later reveal he’s dead.’ However, the same user then says that Homelander and Vought might dumb enough to find the grisly evidence, noting, “That just seems extremely idiotic.”

The Reddit poster u/afinch180 sums up fans’ complaints about the dead body giveaway, writing, “Yes, I have a feeling this won’t go unnoticed.”