The Correct Order To Watch The Mission: Impossible Franchise

Unlike Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which directly references the events of its predecessor, 2015’s “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” functions as one of the more standalone entries in its franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation opens with a stunning sequence in which Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is forced to cling to the outside of a cargo plane as it lifts into the air. From there, the film eventually follows him on another twisty, complicated espionage adventure.

Aside from its memorable stunt sequences, Rogue Nation is perhaps best known for introducing not only Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), considered one of the Mission: Impossible franchise’s most notable villains, but also Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) , the MI6 agent who quickly became one of the series’ biggest fan-favorite characters. While Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation has very few major connections to the films that came before it, the film’s story leads right into the plot and events of 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

In other words, that makes this 2015 outing just another Mission: Impossible movie to watch before its sequel to avoid any possible confusion.