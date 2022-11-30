The Coolest Pokemon Card Memorabilia Chumlee Found While Shooting Pawn Stars Do America

In Pawn Stars Do America, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee travel across the country to see what else they can get their hands on from people who don’t usually get a chance to drop by Las Vegas. As anyone who’s seen Pawn Stars can attest, Chumlee is a huge Pokémon fan, so no doubt he was delighted when a collector walked in with two huge sheets of uncut cards. One sheet featured nothing but Machamp, while the other was a little more varied, with holo versions of Mewtwo, Gyrados, and Ninetails to name a few.

As Chumlee Looper described: “[It was] basically a poster-sized sheet of 20-year-old Pokémon cards that had never been machine-cut.” Unfortunately, as the episode confirms, Chumlee was unable to trade the sheets. The seller simply wanted more for the cards than they were worth. Chumlee even brought in an expert who mentioned how much each sheet would reasonably retail for, but as so often on the reality series, they were just too far apart in price.

Still, it’s not every day you get a chance to see Pokémon cards uncut, and these were really something special considering they’re from the original sets from over 20 years ago. Perhaps more leaves will appear on “Pawn Stars” now that collectors know how much they can get out of them.

New episodes of “Pawn Stars Do America” ​​air every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on HISTORY and are available to stream the next day.