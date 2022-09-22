The Control Of Life! Release Date & More!

The Player Who Can’t Level Up Chapter 81 could be the revitalizing chapter for Elle. Gigyu quickly learns how to control life on his ship. The previous chapter was much more interesting when Kim got to know his ship. He also explored it from the inside and exploded the life particle inside. However, it took some time before he restructured the vessel with the help of his ego.

The next chapter of the manhwa will take Kim’s training to the next level. Kim was able to revive the Holy Swords with the power of life. But now the angels of the holy swords saw the target as a family member of Kim. But it seems that Kim has everything under his control since the angels referred to him as the father in the previous chapter. Take a look at the article below for more updates on the manhwa!

The Player Who Cannot Level Up Chapter 81: What Will Happen Next?

The player unable to level up in Chapter 81 could be the witness to the event Kim was looking for. He has been practicing controlling his life force with the help of Lou. In addition, he could easily revive the dead holy swords from the 40th floor. It appears that Kim is on course to revive Elle in the next chapter of the manhwa.

However, the captain has not informed Kim if he has fully repaired the Elle. So it could take half of the next chapter to explain how to repair Elle swords. However, Kim might also need the item he got in the tower to revive Elle. It didn’t come out in the last chapter. So there might be one more training level left for Kim to complete.

The 80th chapter of The Player That Can’t Level Up featured a training montage of Kim. It started with her choking incident. However, his ego took over and began remodeling Kim’s vessel. Consequently, it increased Kim’s vascular size and also increased the power to lead life. Then Lou instructed Kim to control the power of life in his palm. However, the main character already performed it in his hands.

So Kim had started to expel the life force from his palms, which was a symbol of his control. However, the next step was to revive the secondary holy swords from the power of life. But Taeshok, trying to impress Soojin, prepared stew for her. However, he messes up and is looking for a change. Suddenly the angels appeared and Teshok had to surrender.

The Player That Can't Level Up Chapter 81 will be released on September 26, 2022. Also, the next chapter of the manhwa is in high demand. So the fans are going crazy for the next release of the manhwa. They can be read on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakopage.