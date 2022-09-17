The Constantine Feature Sequel Has Had One Sad Side-Effect For Fans Of The Character

Long before Constantine 2 suddenly took its place on the Warner Bros. release slate, another creative endeavor centered on John Constantine was in development. Developed by famed director JJ Abrams, Bad Robot Productions, a Constantine-centric television series, grew steadily. Though no cast or story announcements had been made, there were plans for the show to call the HBO Max streaming service home. However, as Variety noted, now that the “Constantine” movie sequel is in active development, the television schedule has been suspended indefinitely.

Thankfully, John Constantine’s HBO Max title doesn’t appear to be entirely dead. Variety points out that both Warner Bros. Television and Bad Robot are interested in it, so it might find a home elsewhere. One can only hope that in this case it will fare much better than the first Constantine-led TV adaptation. The NBC show starred Matt Ryan and ran for just one 13-episode season from October 2014 to February 2015 before being quickly canceled. Luckily for Ryan, he was able to continue playing John Constantine in productions like Legends of Tomorrow and Justice League Dark.

The future is indeed bright for fans of John Constantine – at least Keanu Reeves’ take on the character. One can only hope that the Abrams TV series gets off the ground sooner rather than later.