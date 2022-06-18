The Conners Fans See Warning Signs For This On-Screen Romance

When Darlene Conner’s teenage daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) became involved with the much older Aldo (Tony Cavalero), it seemed like an act of rebellion. Fans questioned the couple’s almost 20-year age difference and the fact that young Harris was already playing stepmother to Aldo’s children – often solo. Aldo’s immature ’80s rocker persona didn’t earn him points with fans — or even the Conner family. In a Reddit thread, fans speculated that Harris’ relationship with Aldo would never work, and they pointed out several glaring red flags.

“Aldo is a husband-kid loser, so that’s a big reason why it won’t work,” wrote one Redditor, u/YikesManStrikes. “Then you have Harris, who seems only to cling to him because she wants to prove it to her [mom] wrong.” Another viewer took a similar view, writing, “My guess is that Harris is trying to be a mother figure to Aldo’s kids and she sees that being a stepmom is a thankless job … Harris will realize that she.” It doesn’t want that because Aldo doesn’t step up.”

“I don’t think their relationship will work either, but unfortunately I still think Harris will conceive,” speculated another fan, u/catgirl1972. In the fourth-season finale, Harris shot down Aldo’s plan to have a baby right away, then backed out of the triple wedding. Her decision to put the brakes on her marriage to Aldo was the most adult viewers have seen of her yet, but fans already seem to think the breakup is a ruse.

“I hope her ‘split’ from Aldo will bring some growth and development to her character,” noted u/CPAAlfred, emphasizing the word ‘split’.