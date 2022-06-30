The Conners Character That Fans Hope Gets More Screen Time

Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf), also known as Aunt Jackie, has been a part of the world of Roseanne since the debut of Roseanne and The Conners in 1988. However, according to some fans, the sequel didn’t treat her particularly well. In the eyes of Redditor u/Lex-Murphy and many other members of the “Conners” community, she hasn’t felt like a real character for a long time. Thankfully, the original post indicates that recent episodes have begun some kind of redemption for her, and many commenters agree that this should be a sign that she’s lining up for some long-overdue extra screen time.

While it remains to be seen how prominent Jackie will be in Season 5 and beyond on The Conners, if you want to see more of Laurie Metcalf on camera, you’re in luck. In addition to being a regular on The Conners, she’s also a supporting cast member on HBO’s Hacks and the Hulu limited series The Dropout. She even appears in a handful of episodes of Topic’s The Accidental Wolf. Don’t be surprised if, with such a television resume and a slew of memorable performances, as noted by Variety, Metcalf finds himself in the Emmy talk as 2022 draws to a close.

However, if you’re just hoping Jackie gets her time to shine in The Conners, then you can really only cross your fingers and hope for the best as Season 5 unfolds.