The Clever Foreshadowing You Likely Missed In Solar Opposites

In The Unstable Gray Hole, Yumyulack dines with his replicant Jesse (Mary Mack) at a restaurant and shrinks Tim as he walks by. Why? Simply because Tim wears a red shirt and Yumyulack hasn’t caught anyone with a red shirt yet. Jesse immediately criticizes him for it, saying that they should only shrink people when they deserve it, although a few moments later she relents, noting, “Eh, he was probably a Nazi.” Again, the show uses a small throwaway joke to build a big plot point, as Tim uses his betrayal of Cherie to become the Wall’s new ruler – establishing a harsh government ruled by sheer force and Tim’s secret police.

The parallels don’t stop there either, as pointed out in a Reddit thread started by u/Jombafomb. Tim also wrote a revolutionary manifesto while imprisoned by the Duke in Episode 7, leading to his escape and the true beginning of his war against the Duke’s government. Watching it again, it’s clear that Jesse’s throwaway joke is a clever foreshadowing of what Tim would become, and provides the seeds for his transformation from a kind-hearted man bent on helping the downtrodden into a full-blown dictator whose his only interest belongs to his own right to rule.