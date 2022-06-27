The Classic Troy McClure Scene That Always Makes Simpsons Fans Laugh

In The Simpsons Season 7 Episode 5 (“Lisa the Vegetarian”), Lisa becomes a vegetarian. It’s a major development for her character and one that has remained canon ever since (via LiveKindly). While the episode in question has plenty of hilarious moments, fans are particularly loving the ridiculous pro-meat commercial that the kids in Lisa’s class need to see.

On the r/TheSimpsons subreddit, u/Hirsute_Sophist posted one of the funniest images from the video, a food chain with all the animals pointing at the human in the middle. The user’s caption quoted McClure as saying, “Your mad friend has never heard of the ‘food chain.'” Included in the absurd slide are a poodle, an alligator, a camel and even a platypus.

Other users were quick to quote the scene. “When I grow up I’m going to Bovine University,” u/celebfan01 wrote in the top-voted comment. “Don’t fool yourself, Billy,” u/KoalaGold said, citing McClure’s ridiculous warning to a little boy. “If that cow got the chance, she would eat you and everyone you ever cared about!”

“The Simpsons” has always been known for its quality satire, often exacerbating real-world issues to the most absurd level imaginable, to make a point. This scene serves as a classic example of the strategy and is just as funny today as it was in 1995.

