The Classic Literary Adaptation Starring Cobra Kai’s Ralph Macchio You Likely Forgot About

A year before The Karate Kid hit theaters, Ralph Macchio was cast in a much grittier, darker teen film that enlisted some of the best young actors of his generation. In addition to Macchio, The Outsiders, Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of SE Hinton’s famous 1983 novel, also stars C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe alongside Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise. Macchio plays Johnny Cade, part of a gang of Oklahoma “greasers” whose encounters with some wealthier kids known as the “Socs” lead to tragedy.

The actor told Parade in 2017 that he loved the book and thought it fit the character description: “I’ve always felt [Johnny Cade] sounded like i looked. Big puppy eyes, dark hair. He was the midget. I was never the tallest in the class. But I’m not getting off his backstory.” After being cast, he felt intimidated by the other actors, many of whom already knew each other. He admitted to feeling like an outsider on set himself.

However, Macchio loved to improvise with the ensemble cast and, at Coppola’s suggestion, used method acting techniques to empathize with Johnny’s character, including sleeping in the open air. He described the experience as enlightening: “To sort of recognize what I had in mind when I was 12 and then portray it and create this world… It’s as good as it gets.”