The Claire Detail In Jurassic World Dominion That Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

After Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire’s adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) are kidnapped by Biosyn, the couple track them to Malta, only to find that she has already been put on a plane bound for the tech company’s headquarters. In the course of their investigation, they are forced to outwit a pack of Velociraptors sent after them by dinosaur smuggler Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman). It’s a fun chase scene, but Claire’s actions during it have raised questions.

In a Reddit thread sharing “Dominion” reviews started by u/SanderSo47, u/dondonbow asked, “Why on earth was Claire able to jump so far in Malta? during the chase where Claire jumps from one building to another without a fight.

Users questioned Claire’s near-superhuman ability to dodge dinosaurs in implausible scenarios. Most commenters poked fun at this, including u/Sierra419, who pointed out, “These raptors were faster than a dirt bike at full speed, but not as fast as you climbed stairs and jumped roofs like a Jedi.” Redditor u/AsianSteampunk was referring to Bryce Dallas Howard’s role in Spider-Man 3, saying, “If anything, she used to be Gwen Stacy.” Some users just got frustrated with her character. Redditor u/c340 found her unconvincing in all three films, while u/PattyIceNY found Howard’s performance lackluster, especially when alongside Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler.

Despite Howard standing on her infamous heels in “Jurassic World,” the team made changes to Claire’s shoes for the sequel, which seemed to be a sign that they were trying to make the action scenes more believable. That might not have been the case with Dominion, but hey — at least she’s not wearing heels.