The Chop Top Dodge A-100 Truck That Fetched Over $10k On American Pickers

They just don’t make cars like the Dodge A-100 Chop Top anymore. Basically, the chop-top was similar to the A-100 van, except that the rear part of the vehicle was not covered by the roof, but was open. This allowed it to function as a pickup truck and had a completely unique design that is difficult to replicate. When Wolfe and Fritz find it among the seller’s belongings, they know they need to take it outside to take a closer look and make sure it works.

The seller originally wanted to sell it for $12,500, but Fritz countered with $10,000. They go back and forth, and thanks to a little help from the seller’s wife, who comes out to nudge him in the right direction, they finally decide to sell it for $11,000. The pickers should be able to make a nice profit from the sale as the restoration will cost a little money. Fritz thinks they can resell it for $15,000 and make about $3,000 from the purchase.

It’s all day work for the pickers and hopefully someone manages to keep this awesome vehicle on the road where it belongs.