The Choice Amy Made On The Big Bang Theory That Has Fans Quite Puzzled

A sad moment for Amy comes in Season 5 Episode 8 (“The Isolation Permutation”) when Penny and Bernadette go shopping for bridesmaid dresses for their wedding without her. The duo doesn’t want their exciting day to be marred by Amy’s explanations of strange wedding rituals, but feel terrible when they realize they’ve upset her.

Amy knows firsthand what it’s like to be left out, but she does the same to Penny in Season 7 Episode 21 (“The Anything Can Happen Recurrence”). While Penny keeps complaining about her new movie, Serial Ape-ist 2: Monkey See, Monkey Kill, Amy and Bernadette have dinner without her and lie about it.

On Reddit, many fans found Amy’s behavior highly hypocritical. Redditor u/ICTheAlchemist said: “It seems so, given her reaction to being left out [and] into things uninvited [Season] 5, she wouldn’t have made it a point to do those things in later seasons.” Another fan chimed in, “It hurt she when she felt left out. Leaving someone else out doesn’t hurt her? People can be hypocrites. Imagine that.”

Despite these occasional riffs, Amy and Penny remain close friends until the end of the series. In fact, off-camera, the two actresses remain a part of each other’s lives. While answering WIRED’s most searched questions about herself, Bialik briefly opened up about her genuine friendship with Kaley Cuoco. “Well, we worked together for nine years. And I went to her wedding and celebrated with her. I would say we’re friends,” Bialik said with a big smile.