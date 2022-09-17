The Chilling Inspiration Behind Chris’ Voice On Family Guy

Rather than finding inspiration in other cartoons or comedic shows similar to Family Guy, as might be expected, Seth Green actually found inspiration for Chris’ voice in the 1991 horror film The Silence of the Lambs. In a panel for PaleyFestLA, Green said he did Chris’ voice is inspired by serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), who murders women and then skins them so he can sew pieces together and make a “lady’s suit” to wear. Green said that he actually made an impression on Buffalo Bill during his audition for the role of Chris because he received a challenge from an actor friend.

Buffalo Bill’s normal voice isn’t as high-pitched as Chris’s, but it still shares the nasal, drawn-out tone of Chris’s voice. Also, Bill’s voice sometimes slips into a higher pitch when he’s being particularly weird or creepy, making the inspiration for Chris even more apparent.

Several Redditors, including u/flossdaily, felt that Chris’ voice doesn’t really sound like Buffalo Bill, although that’s where the inspiration came from. However, Green based Chris’ voice specifically on the way Buffalo Bill’s voice would sound when speaking over the PA system at a fast food restaurant. So Chris shouldn’t sound exactly like Buffalo Bill, but like a modified version of him. Still, the resemblance is uncanny at times, as in Season 7 Episode 13 “Stew-Roids,” where Chris reenacts the scene of Buffalo Bill dancing in front of the mirror to the song “Goodbye Horses.”