The Chicago PD Star Who Was Featured On Criminal Minds For Years

This actor is none other than Esai Morales who has appeared in too numerous film and television projects throughout his career to list here. And yes, among those appearances is a six-part run on “Criminal Minds” that took place years before he donned the badge for “Chicago PD.” As for his time on this show, Morales appears in six episodes between the series’ fourth and fifth season as Cheif Lugo, who runs the city’s organized crime unit and briefly oversees the intelligence unit.

According to his Facebook posts, Morales was enjoying his time on Chicago PD, so his co-stars were likely disappointed when he left the show. We bet his Criminal Minds co-stars felt the same way when the actor’s six-part arc ended. Coming in seasons 9 and 10 of the long-running series, this arc sees Morales’ Mateo Cruz take on the role of the big boss of the BAU after longtime department head Erin Straus (Jayne Atkinson) met her tragic death at the hands of The Replicator (the character you may have forgotten was played by Mark Hamill). Indeed, Cruz’s arrival is proving to be even more complicated given his past top-secret dealings with agent Jennifer Jareau (AJ Cook).

Their past together promptly returns to haunt the pair in one of the more exciting storylines of the show’s 9th season. And although they escape with their lives, Cruz’s actions during his captivity ultimately help hasten his exit from the BAU sphere. Thus, Morales’ more than solid “Criminal Minds” tenure came to an unexpectedly early end.