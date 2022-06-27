The Chicago Fire Episode That Longtime Fans Still Can’t Rewatch

As Season 2 of Chicago Fire races to its fiery conclusion, the Firehouse 51 team battles a massive fire at a warehouse. But by the end of the episode, the burning building collapses, causing the death of series tribe and fan favorite Leslie Shay (Lauren German) in the third season premiere.

The fan reaction lit up the show's subreddit discussion, where the original poster u/Careless4uncaring writes, "I've never cried like this at a movie or TV show before…I was blown away sobbing at the first episode of Season 3." They go on to say that death makes them less likely to watch the show, simply adding, "Shay shouldn't have died." Redditor u/rayoncee agrees, saying: "That was it [I don't know] How many years have passed since then and I'm still not over it. I just can't NEVER watch this episode again."

While it’s not one of Chicago Fire’s worst episodes, how do the show’s executives justify such a shocking development? Matt Olmstead explained in an interview with TV Line that the decision to end a main character was very conscious: “That was the intent… It had to be someone who was going to give us a big impact… So instead of going with it, we went with shyness.” and thought we’d give it a try.