The Charlie’s Angels Star You Likely Didn’t Know Appeared On All American

When Charlie’s Angels aired from 1976 to 1981, Jaclyn Smith had the distinction of being the only angel to star for the entire five seasons of the show. Thanks to the show’s longevity as a cultural touchstone, Smith would be recognized for her role as Kelly Garrett for years to come. Aside from that, she also had a successful career in miniseries and made-for-TV movies in the years that followed, as well as appearances on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and CSI.

In 2021, Smith starred in a Season 3 episode of “All American” as Wendy Fine, Laura Baker’s mother (via IMDb). Referred to as “Windy City Wendy” by her daughter, Wendy is a former attorney visiting the Baker family of Chicago. At Mimosa, the two argue over their differing opinions about the criminal justice system following the police murder of Tamika Pratt. “Ready or Not” proves to be a pivotal episode for Laura, who eventually decides to resign from her job as a prosecutor to pursue more effective justice.

Smith isn’t the only former Angel to go on to play a mother on a YA series. Tanya Roberts, who joined the cast of Charlie’s Angels in 1980, played Midge Pinciotti on That ’70s Show.