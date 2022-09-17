The Character Everyone Forgets Enrique Iglesias Played In How I Met Your Mother

Gael, the character created by Enrique Iglesias, makes his first appearance in Season 3 Episode 1. Robin meets the free-spirited masseuse, who enjoys having sexual encounters while windsurfing, during her trip to Argentina, which she wanted to take after her breakup with Ted. Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) claims that he must despise Gael out of loyalty to his best friend. He also chides his wife, Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), for not hiding her attraction to Robin’s new love interest. However, the lawyer also falls in love with Gael after massaging his back and playing a tune on his guitar.

Unfortunately for Marshall, Robin ends her brief relationship with Gael in Season 3 Episode 2 (“We’re Not Local”). Barney correctly surmised that the “Let’s Go to the Mall” singer was too tight-lipped and conservative to continue dating a man who doesn’t believe in the concept of making a career.

While Gael may not have found success with Robin, Iglesias has been in a 20-year relationship with former tennis player Anna Kournikova. The couple have three children named Lucy, Nicholas and Mary. During an interview with Blesk TV in May 2022, Iglesias commented on the fact that he and Kournikova had renounced marriage. “We’ve been together for 20 years, I mean, we’re stronger than ever,” the “Hero” singer explained. He also shared that he is grateful to be able to spend time with his children. “I feel so blessed and so happy every day when I wake up sometimes I pinch myself and I see my kids and sometimes they smile and sometimes they cry and sometimes they scream but I love my life,” shared the Spaniard Song writer.