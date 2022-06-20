The Cast Of Warrior Nun Was Thrown Into Intense Physical Training From Day One

Kristina Tonteri-Young plays Sister Beatrice in Warrior Nun, and watching her elaborate fight scenes, it’s easy to believe most of the fighting was left to the stunt professionals. However, as Tonteri-Young told Syfy Wire, the warrior actresses’ plane had barely landed when they began the grueling training for their roles.

“We were all thrown into training literally the first day we got out of the airport,” she said. “Basically, a lot of us were in stunt camp. […] So we all did some group exercises about how to cover a room and how to go into a room with guns and how to make sure everything is safe and secure.”

Since a show like Warrior Nun contains many scenes showing the teamwork and fighting skills of the titular nuns, it’s entirely understandable that a crash course on the subject would be in order. However, as Tonteri-Young told Brief Take, that wasn’t all they learned. Mastering her character’s elegant wushu martial arts might require the use of an experienced stunt double, but she still had to learn the moves herself – from choreographing fight scenes to using weapons.

“I learned all the fight sequences that I or that Hélène did [Tran, Tonteri-Young’s stunt double] ‘ said the actor. “We practiced quite a bit, I learned how to throw knives, I learned to use the staff that Beatrice uses, so yeah, that was pretty incredible.”

While the physical training the “Warrior Nun” cast members went through sounds grueling, it clearly helped the show’s high-intensity action scenes — and, as Tonteri-Young noted, it was a good bonding experience.