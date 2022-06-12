The Cast Of Gotham Knights Is Gorgeous In Real Life

Taking on what would normally be the lead role in a “Batman” game is Michael Antonakos. This is the actor’s first time playing Batman and it’s clear he’s up to the task. Known for gaming roles like Alexios in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Dr. Yanny Dabalos in Far Cry 6, Antonakos has extensive experience in voice work.

According to his official website, Antonakos moved to Canada as a child and launched a career that hasn’t slowed down since beginning when he was just seven years old. He’s got a knack for voice work, so much so that fans will hardly recognize him when he takes on a new character, given his gift for vocal shapeshifting. As for his work in front of the camera, Antonakos has shone in roles such as Vlad in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Christos in Odysseus: Voyage to the Underworld.

While he’s not exactly active on social media, Antonakos’ Instagram and Twitter give a healthy insight into his life outside of his job as a coach, teacher, partner and father. This gorgeous guy already does it all, so adding Batman to his list of achievements will be another jewel in his crown.