The Britain Prime Minister, Boris Johnson met with Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. UK Prime Minister, Johnson has arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday and was received by Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Prior to his arrival in Ukraine, Johnson tweeted, “The UK PM tweeted ” I’m heading in Kyiv tomorrow to join with President ZelenskyyUa to discuss talks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Arrives In Ukraine After Russia Refusing To Step Back From The Invasion

Being a good friend, and democratic partner The UK will always defend the sovereignty of the UK against those who want to undermine it”. The UK President and Prime Minister Ukraine President were on the same day in Kyiv for talks on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

It was reported that the UK Premier’s Twitter page tweeted, ” Prime Minister Borris Johnson is in Kyiz meeting with President ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv for talks. The UK supports Ukraine and will take action to hold Russia accountable for its destabilizing moves in Ukraine”.

It was reported that Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Ukraine’s invasion by Russian incursion into Ukraine as well as Russia refusing to back down from the war.

Borris Johnson has warned of the fact that this Eastern European nation is facing “a present and clear danger”. At the news conference Johnson attended along with Zelensky the UK Prime Minister stated “Someone said, ‘Were we exaggerating the threat; the US and UK are trying to big this up’, That’s not the intelligent we are seeing, it’s a clear and present danger”.

He was also adamant about this Russian military invasion in Ukraine is a “political disaster, humanitarian disaster, and military disaster”. Following his trip to Ukraine, Borris Johnson said “We urge Russia to step back and engage in a dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed”.

At an event for journalists on his trip to Ukraine, Boris Johnson said, “This is a clear and imminent threat. We are seeing a large number of troops gathered as well as preparations for every kind of operation that suggests the imminent threat of a military. “

He also said ” It’s all about the European security structure because you should it is clear the things I believe the president Putin wants to accomplish with this. I think he’s trying, with the gun of the leader of Ukraine and attempting to change how we view (European security)”.

The visit of Johnson to Ukraine was supported by the fact that Moscow has imposed over 100,000 tropes across the border of Ukraine, and has demanded security assurances by the US. In a press conference in Kyiv, Johnson told, “It’s vital that in Moscow, that they understand there will be automaticity in the way that we apply these actions so that the minute there is a further incursion into sovereign Ukraine territory then those actions will apply”.

Johnson also said “Putin attempts to make this a problem, in order to establish an entirely new Yalta as well as a zone of influence’. He also warned that” It’s not just Ukraine. You must think about Georgia, Moldova, and other countries”.

The UK has been a staunch ally of sovereign Ukraine since the time that the British Armed Forces trained over 22,000 Ukrainian troops to defend themselves from Russian separatists in 2015.

The spokesperson for Borris Johnson claimed that Borris Johnson had warned of ” the situation is extremely worrying and there are no signs of Russia increasing its military presence, with over 100,000 troops being accumulated.

UK premier also announced the full backing of the UK to Ukraine in the event of a Russian incursion. In the press conference that was held in Kyiv at the time of the press conference, Kyiv’s Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky said, “It’s not going to be a war between Ukraine and Russia; this is going to be a European way, a fully-fledged war”.

Parallel in the days leading up to Borris Johnson Russian president Vladimir Putin hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow, and the Foreign Minister from Russia, Sergey Lavrov, and the US Secretary of State Antony Belkin talked over the phone to discuss the current situation that exists between Russia as well as Ukraine.

It was reported that the UK Premier was due to speak to Russian Vladimir Putin, President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Monday and was delayed due to Downing Street reports. Borris Johnson also wants to have talks in person with Vladimir Putin this week to discuss the issue.

The spokesperson for Johnson the talks are moved to Wednesday. In the meantime, Vladimir Putin has accused the US of leading his country into a conflict with Ukraine.