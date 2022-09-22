The Brad Pitt And Sandra Bullock QVC Comedy We’ll Never Get To See

In an interview with Vogue to celebrate the release of his genderless skincare line, Château Miraval, Brad Pitt was asked to pitch the line without going “too QVC.” The acting legend replied that he wouldn’t know how to do it unless it was in a comedic way. Pitt then revealed that he and Bullock toyed with the idea. “In fact, Sandy and I once tried to come up with a whole idea of ​​a couple who were QVC’s top sellers,” the actor explained. “But we’re getting divorced, we hate each other, and we’re putting it on the air while we’re selling things … That’s all we’ve accomplished.”

This movie synopsis gives it serious “anchorman” vibes as two people at the top of their game experience relationship turmoil while also competing with each other, much like Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) did in the two “anchorman” films. Since Pitt’s professional resurgence was based on his acceptance of his comedic talent and Sandra Bullock found the same step in romantic comedies, the idea could have been a huge hit. This calls for a Valentine’s Day release. And seriously, who couldn’t use a movie about QVC?

Given the interesting potential of Pitt’s idea, it’s worth noting that he and Bullock had only recently appeared in each other’s films.