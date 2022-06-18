The Boys Season 3 Episode 5 Cameo That Has Fans Buzzing

If you’re an avid fan of “The Boys,” you might remember executive producer Seth Rogen’s cameo appearances in seasons 1 and 2. According to his IMDb profile, Rogen appears in the season 1 episode “The Innocents.” “The Great Ride.” As shocking as it might be to see the actor appearing in the role of SIR-C***-A-LOT-779, it makes sense given his behind-the-scenes involvement. It makes the cameo a lot, too funnier since Rogen’s previous appearances were a fictionalized version of himself, leading to the somewhat shocking implication that this appearance might also be the fictionalized version of him that we’ve seen before.

Fan reaction to the cameo can be described as “mixed”. On twitter, @kevandon3377 proclaimed, “Seth Rogen just had the biggest cameo in history.” Elsewhere, user @ItsSlothyy was even more enthusiastic: “This cameo by Seth Rogen has got to be one of the funniest s*** I’ve seen from him in a while.” But then there’s the horrified and angry reactions to the cameo. As @Tazmin98speaking for heartbroken ‘The Boys’ fans everywhere: “I didn’t think they would be any more traumatic in ‘The Boys,’ but Seth Rogen takes the cake.” Twitter user @futterberg wrote, “Seth Rogen, I really didn’t need to see this, but now that I have it, so can anyone.” user @leslieleeiii echoed this, commenting, “I didn’t have to see Seth Rogen in ‘The Boys.’ Hopefully we’re done with that. The weakest episode of the series so far.”

Given the nature of Rogen’s performance on the show, it’s to be expected that other fan reactions you can see online wouldn’t exactly lend itself to a family-friendly release. But given that it’s The Boys, would you ever expect anything less?