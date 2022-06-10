Entertainment

The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 Moment That Signals A Major Change For Hughie

Admin



After Homelander and Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) wrong relationship becomes a hot topic, Vought’s top sup meets a seething Hughie who does the unthinkable and rises to become the leader of the seven. It’s a moment that even Homelander is surprised by – but only for a millisecond. It also stood out as a moment that fans of the show immediately picked up on, seeing it as a possible indication that Hughie was more like his own fearless leader, Billy Butcher.

Over at r/TheBoys on Reddit, the talk ignited about the standoff between Homelander and little Hughie, which was considered the high point. Commenter u/WyngZero said, “I loved that one scene where Hughie is trying to go head-to-head with the Big H,” while u/JacP123 praised Starlight’s friend, adding, “You gotta admire the courage of the kids.” During the powerless partner of America’s favorite superhero showed courage, u/hisp assessed the situation, saying, “I thought it shows he’s becoming a little bit more like Butcher. He’s so angry he’s not scared of Homelander for a second. ”

Thankfully, our hero hasn’t inflated his chest for too long, which in itself is a sign that he might not go all the butcher side (which is like the dark side, with cups of tea). This was noted by u/hisp, who added, “Also, after a second, Hughie does some sort of double take and realizes what he’s gotten himself into, showing that while he’s becoming more like Butcher, he’s not there yet.” Thumbs press, right?



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous post The Costly Mistake The Boys Fans Think Homelander Made In Season 3 Episode 4

Recent Post

Top Category

Entertainment

Top News

Celebrity

Biography