The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 Moment That Signals A Major Change For Hughie

After Homelander and Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) wrong relationship becomes a hot topic, Vought’s top sup meets a seething Hughie who does the unthinkable and rises to become the leader of the seven. It’s a moment that even Homelander is surprised by – but only for a millisecond. It also stood out as a moment that fans of the show immediately picked up on, seeing it as a possible indication that Hughie was more like his own fearless leader, Billy Butcher.

Over at r/TheBoys on Reddit, the talk ignited about the standoff between Homelander and little Hughie, which was considered the high point. Commenter u/WyngZero said, “I loved that one scene where Hughie is trying to go head-to-head with the Big H,” while u/JacP123 praised Starlight’s friend, adding, “You gotta admire the courage of the kids.” During the powerless partner of America’s favorite superhero showed courage, u/hisp assessed the situation, saying, “I thought it shows he’s becoming a little bit more like Butcher. He’s so angry he’s not scared of Homelander for a second. ”

Thankfully, our hero hasn’t inflated his chest for too long, which in itself is a sign that he might not go all the butcher side (which is like the dark side, with cups of tea). This was noted by u/hisp, who added, “Also, after a second, Hughie does some sort of double take and realizes what he’s gotten himself into, showing that while he’s becoming more like Butcher, he’s not there yet.” Thumbs press, right?