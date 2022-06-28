The Boys’ Herogasm Scene That Has Fans Seeing Hughie’s Downfall

On the r/TheBoys subreddit, fans were confused and concerned by Hughie’s reaction to A-Train’s (Jessie T. Usher) apology for killing Robin (Jess Salgueiro) at the season one premiere. The horrific death that occurs in the first few minutes of the episode is the catalyst for Hughie’s introduction to the dark side of superheroes. In the scene, the couple stops and she steps off the curb, turns to continue their conversation, and is suddenly transformed into a mass of blood and body parts. As the frame shifts, we see that A-Train is covered in her blood from just driving through her after not stopping soon enough.

Hughie’s feelings about this incredibly traumatic moment are fueled in the Season 3 episode “Herogasm” where he confronts A-Train about Robin’s murder in the middle of the NSFW Herogasm event. A-Train, who saw his own brother become paralyzed and ended up in the hospital, sincerely apologizes, to which Hughie responds by punching A-Train before Starlight (Erin Moriarty) defuses the situation.

U/Ratulx started the Reddit thread with a meme in which Hughie got angry when he received the apology he asked for and captioned the post, “Still don’t understand WTF happened.” The commenters showed understanding of Hughie’s reaction and attempted to analyze the moment, with u/V-Ropes drawing a parallel between Hughie and Billy Butcher, pointing out that Hughie was becoming more like Butcher in his worldview, and contradicting A-Train’s apology dem , especially in its sincerity.

Meanwhile, u/therollingwater wrote, “I felt like A-Train finally admitted killing his girlfriend and apologizing could have brought back the painful situation for Hughie.” They further noted that because Hughie is so long waited for A-Train to acknowledge what he had done, his only reaction – to hit the Supe – was almost a primal, instinctive one.