The Boys’ Eric Kripke And Karl Urban On Soldier Boy’s Vocals And Jensen Ackles Stories

Eric, Jensen is a really talented singer, but this is the second time you’ve made his character a badass, this time with Blondie. Were there any funny moments again working with him on set, and did he taunt you for making him a bad singer on screen again?

Eric Kripke: [Laughs] no He can save his skillful singing for off-camera. Soldier Boy is a pompous piece of shit. It’s like… It feels wrong for him to have been a great singer, and what feels right is that he’s assimilating other people’s culture for his own benefit – so he raps like Blondie did [laughs], which is crazy. It’s insane. Wait for episode 7 to air, but his “Calypso” number – Robert Mitchum has an album called “Calypso – Is Like So…” on which he made that song.

If you look at the album cover, we absolutely recreated it for Jensen’s sequence, and it’s bananas because Robert Mitchum does an entire album with a Caribbean patois. He says, “Hey man,” and that’s the craziest thing Robert Mitchum can do [laughs], and I couldn’t wait to get that on the show. I had tried a million times this season until this was the right place. I can’t make Jensen sing well. It ruins the joke.