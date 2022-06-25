The Bones Episode You Didn’t Know Was Directed By The X-Files’ David Duchovny

“Bones,” the quirky trial series directed by Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz known for blending gritty crime investigations with a heavy dose of character comedy, has had an impressive 12-season run on Fox. As for David Duchovny, he took over as director of “Bones” early in this run and directed a season 2 episode entitled “Judas on a Pole.”

In true Bones fashion, this episode begins with a gruesome opening where a man is tied to a pole and set on fire with gasoline. This vicious act leads Booth (Boreanaz) and Brennan (Deschanel) to the trail of several suspects, including Brennan’s own long-missing father, Max Keenan (Ryan O’Neal in his series debut). We’ll spare you the narrative details of Judas on a Pole for fear of spoiling the episode, but we’ll say Duchovny hits the requisite gory, goofy, and dramatic notes with aplomb. According to an interview with IGN, at least one member of the “Bones” cast has enjoyed directing the “X-Files” star. Eric Millegan, aka fan favorite Zack Addy, said of director Duchovny, “He was amazing.